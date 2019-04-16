Mampintsha 'keeping his head down' amidst debt accusations

Mampintsha's manager Lindo Buthelezi says the star is keeping his head down and waiting for his court case that will take place later next month - this amidst reports that he owes actress-turned-gqom artist Ntando Duma.

"Mampintsha is doing fine and keeping his head down. (He's has been) attending his appointments (with a psychologist) and just waiting for his day in court," Mampintsha's manager said.

Mampintsha is due in court on May 15, for the charge of assault raised against him by his signee and former lover Babes Wodumo.

As he waits for that fateful day, Sunday Sun reported that Ntando was allegedly threatening to "expose" Mampintsha if he failed to pay her a share of the moolah from Babes Wodumo's song, Jiva Phez'kombede, which she and Mampintsha feature in.