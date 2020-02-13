SONA red carpet: who bombed and who rocked it?
Gold, yellow, florals and feathers were a huge trend on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) red carpet.
But who bombed and who rocked it?
By bringing some sunlight to Sona, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi leads our pack of best-dressed at this year’s Sona.
Tunzi brought a pop of colour in a yellow creation that recalled the same bright hue that Thuli Madonsela donned at the same event in 2016. She oozed total sex appeal too.
Bheki Cele’s wife Thembeka Ngcobo was a regal beauty and shimmered in a gold Biji La Maison dress.
Police minister Bheki Cele with his wife, Thembeka. Picture: Esa Alexander #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/yiYLylKgWX— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
TV personality Duma Ntando was sophisticated, yet sexy, in a monochrome off-the-shoulder gown.
Model Babalwa Mneno and actress Ntando Duma. #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/V4ib2E968a— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
It might have been the same minimalist and simple sartorial they wear every year, but Mandla and Rabie Mandela kept it stylish in their Xhosa print.
ANC MP Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/RyxigiZWVv— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fikile and Nozuko Mbalula gave a lesson on why blue colour is the warmest colour. But with his OTT loose-fitting dashiki and his wife keeping it simple with a chic cocktail dress, we now know who the Beyonce of this marriage is.
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and his wife Nozuko Mbalula #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/oyBDD3FTCx— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
Phumzile van Damme looked cute and pretty in her floral jacket.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme. Picture: Esa Alexander #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/pqGoz3PGzJ— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
Mduduzi Manana’s multi-coloured jacket had the right amount of drama.
Lindiwe Zulu’s was a breath of fresh of air from all the ladylike silhouettes by playing around with tailoring in her powersuit.
The colour, pleating and length of the House of Ole dress Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is the reason why she is fast becoming one of the most exciting people to watch at the Sona.
Deputy communications minister Pinky Kekana. Picture: Esa Alexander #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/belV3oms1B— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
On the worst-dressed we open with Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister of Communications, looking like cake decoration.
With the many beads, feathered shoulders, cleavage out and peplum effect her dress was overdesigned. The look was over-accessorised with a pearl necklace, large bag and chandelier earrings.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane plucked some of Kekana’s feathers, but her wings are just not phly.
Senamile Masango. She says her outfit was inspired by Valentines Day tomorrow. #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/N6IN2oLQyi— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
Can you be my Valentine? Nuclear Scientist, Senamile Masango, looked like a bad Valentine’s Day experiment in an overload of red.
The 1980s send a WhatsApp text and they are asking for their ruffles back Babalwa Mneno.
Minister of Public works Patricia de Lille #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/vMpZmjaL7g— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
The pattern and colour on Patricia de Lille’s ensemble was a bit harsh and blinding.
Masingita Shibambu, a first year University of Limpopo student, is set to usher in President Cyril Ramaphosa with a poem when he delivers the #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/AajdMHz9x0— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 13, 2020
