SONA red carpet: who bombed and who rocked it?

Gold, yellow, florals and feathers were a huge trend on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) red carpet.

But who bombed and who rocked it?

By bringing some sunlight to Sona, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi leads our pack of best-dressed at this year’s Sona.

Tunzi brought a pop of colour in a yellow creation that recalled the same bright hue that Thuli Madonsela donned at the same event in 2016. She oozed total sex appeal too.