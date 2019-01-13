Queen of vosho Busiswa makes next move

No kidding, we all know that you need to have medical aid in order to vosho.

After all, how many times have you been cautioned that you are going to hurt yourself before a failed attempt of the strenuous dance move that is a serious cardio workout bad for your kneecaps and back?

But for queen of vosho Busiswa Gqulu it's her cup of tea.

"I don't mind you calling me the queen of vosho, but it's not a big deal to get down for me," she confesses. "I'm just having fun. Performing is what I enjoy the most about being in the limelight."

Get ready to see more of Busiswa's awe-inspiring vosho in the second season of MTV Base music and dance show Gqom Nation.

Following the success of the first season last year with host Ntando Duma, Busiswa joins her as co-presenter this season.

Filmed in KwaZulu-Natal where gqom originated, the show puts the spotlight on the genre with skilled dancers showcasing their moves to the wavy bass beats.

"I'm looking forward to the performance by the kids," she says. "They are very innovative and creative. They really bring something you have not seen before."

The 30-year-old star just wrapped up the biggest year of her six-year music career that culminated with her smash hit Banomoya with Prince Kaybee being named song of the year by Metro FM and Ukhozi FM.

The Mthatha-born firecracker has already kicked off this year with a bang by winning female artist of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards in Nigeria last Saturday.