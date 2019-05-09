Celebs drop hectic schedules to cast their votes
Mzansi A-listers headed to the polls all over the country yesterday to cast their votes.
Actress and first-time voter Ntando Duma cast her vote for the EFF proudly rocking a red dress, with a high slit, at Khomanani Primary School in Soweto.
"I voted for the EFF today simply because they are the only political party that makes more sense for the youth and acknowledges the struggle of black women and people altogether," Duma told Sowetan.
"I think their action plan makes better sense and speaks to me as a South African citizen that wants change."
Gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba, who first cast her vote in 1999, voted in Waterland, Polokwane. The 38-year-old singer was accompanied by her younger brother Karabo, who is a first-time voter and turns 21 in September.
"The way it was so packed we were there for about three hours. It was the longest queue I have been on since I started voting," Mashaba said.
Social media influencer Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane, 26, said she voted for the ANC in Ruimsig on the West Rand.
"Honestly, I'm just voting for them because I don't know who else to vote for," she said.
Musician and EFF supporter Ringo Madlingozi voted in Buccleuch, Sandton. He said he didn't have a problem waiting for about three hours before he could vote. "It was a long queue and I was like number 100-something. We were joking with people in the queue," he recalled.
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka didn't have to wait long as she cast her vote at St Stithians College in Randburg. She didn't want to disclose who she voted for.
"It was easy and amazing. It was a beautiful feeling to see black, white and yellow voting. We went with our helpers."
Actress Michelle Mosalakae, 24, went back to her township of Mabopane, Tshwane, to cast her vote. She didn't disclose her vote. "I wanted to be at home, among my family and community. It was so amazing to see familiar faces and to see how many young people were queuing to cast their vote."