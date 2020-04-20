Piracy headache for SA musicians

Digital music piracy has skyrocketed during the national lockdown - and DJ Zinhle, Kabza de Small, Joyous Celebration and DJ Maphorisa have felt it the most.

The latest report by Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) has revealed the 10 songs most affected by illegal music download during the period.

There has also been a decline in the number of songs downloaded legally during this period.

Top of the list of music being pirated is eMcimbini by Kabza de Small, Love Letter by Blaq Diamond, Tender Love by Sha Sha featuring DJ Maphorisa, Umlilo by DJ Zinhle, and Love You Tonight by MFR Souls.

Other tunes include You're The One by Elaine, Sad by Jethro Tait, Jerusalem by Master KG and Nomcebo, and The Box by Roddy Ricch.

"To chase away the lockdown blues that the country is going through, South Africans have turned to music for solace and companionship. Regrettably, this has resulted in an unfortunate and alarming increase of online music piracy," RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said.

Award-winning group Joyous Celebration's new album Joyous 24 has been hit hard. Sibisi shared that material from the offering is being shared through a WhatsApp line to the public.