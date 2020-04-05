Bongani Mtolo replaces Phat Joe on Radio 2000

Bongani Mtolo has officially replaced Phat Joe on Radio 2000’s popular breakfast show.

The relatively unknown radio personality today kicks off a new chapter in his radio career as the host of The Takeoff with Bongani Mtolo between 6am and 9am.

Mtolo will be joined by his co-host Nonala “Nala” Tose.

The 38-year-old was the hotly contested fresh face in the new radio year after his afternoon drive show on East Coast Radio received big recognition at the SA Radio Awards.

Mtolo won best afternoon drive presenter (commercial) for the last two consecutive years.

He’s nominated in the same category again this year against the likes of Thando Thabethe (5FM) and DJ Fresh (947).

“A few radio stations have been after me and I was just waiting for the right show and station, I’ve been in conversations for almost seven months and I was happy when Radio 2000 came along,” Mtolo said.

It’s not the first time that Mtolo is taking over from Phat Joe. When the controversial radio and TV personality departed his afternoon drive show at East Coast Radio, Mtolo replaced him.

It’s for this reason that Mtolo said he’s not intimidated by filling Phat Joe’s big shoes.

“I’m confident in my abilities,” Mtolo said.

Mtolo’s radio career has been a rollercoaster ride. He left his successful job as a car salesman to pursue his radio dream – a risk that didn’t initially pay off.

“I lost almost everything, including my car and I went back to using public transport. I mean I’m surprised that my marriage survived,” he laughed.

He started his career at East Coast Radio doing volunteer work and learning the technical side of radio – they wouldn’t put him on air because he had no radio experience.