Minnie Dlamini-Jones launches range of sanitisers

Celebrity businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones is helping fight Covid-19 with the launch of her own range of hand sanitisers.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the TV personality has added sanitisers to her signature MD Skincare range.

The products launched last year already include body wash, soap and lotion. The MD hand sanitiser is alcohol-based.

"It is something that was in the pipeline as a way to grow and diversify the MD product offering," Dlamini-Jones said.

"With the emergence of the pandemic, we sought to steamroll the rollout of the sanitisers to help with prevention and further the efforts by government and other business to create access to them and promote hygiene.

"We were very lucky to work with Diageo on this project who has been instrumental in supplying the Minnie Dlamini Foundation with R1m worth of spirits to produce the sanitisers. Our sanitisers have an alcohol base of 70%."

The first production of the MD hand sanitiser will be distributed for free to underprivileged communities identified by the Red Cross to assist with a shortage in supply.