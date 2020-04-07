Minnie Dlamini-Jones launches range of sanitisers
Celebrity businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones is helping fight Covid-19 with the launch of her own range of hand sanitisers.
In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the TV personality has added sanitisers to her signature MD Skincare range.
The products launched last year already include body wash, soap and lotion. The MD hand sanitiser is alcohol-based.
"It is something that was in the pipeline as a way to grow and diversify the MD product offering," Dlamini-Jones said.
"With the emergence of the pandemic, we sought to steamroll the rollout of the sanitisers to help with prevention and further the efforts by government and other business to create access to them and promote hygiene.
"We were very lucky to work with Diageo on this project who has been instrumental in supplying the Minnie Dlamini Foundation with R1m worth of spirits to produce the sanitisers. Our sanitisers have an alcohol base of 70%."
The first production of the MD hand sanitiser will be distributed for free to underprivileged communities identified by the Red Cross to assist with a shortage in supply.
Once the lockdown is over, she will explore ways to supply stores so the public can purchase the product.
"Right now our efforts are focused primarily on getting these products to underprivileged communities and to ensure everyone has sanitiser as an arsenal against this virus.
"We know water is a big issue of concern in many parts of the country. It's very important for me to bridge that gap and assist where we can to really try to flatten the curve and keep people safe."
The MD hand sanitiser is part of the essentials found in the food packages that the Minnie Dlamini Foundation has been delivering to underprivileged communities.
The first 200 food packages were delivered in Knysna two weeks ago.
"Our food packages will cater to communities in need during this time who may have a temporary loss in income due to the lockdown.
"These packages will include essential foods from Nutriwell which include five meals and shakes - all you have to do is add water. These packages will be able to feed one person for one month."
During the national lockdown Dlamini-Jones has been at home and using the time to bond with her family. "I'm trying to re-centre and use this time to relax and enjoying time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life."
