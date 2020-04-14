'Being Winnie Khumalo's daughter comes with pressure,' says Rethabile

Rethabile Khumalo admits that following in the footsteps of her music powerhouse mother, Winnie Khumalo, comes with a lot of pressure.

"The pressure has always been there, and to this day I still feel it," Rethabile confessed.

"When people see me, they see a daughter of a woman who has done great things in the male-dominated industry."

The 25-year-old songbird has already found early success in her music career with smash hit Umlilo, featuring DJ Zinhle.

While it seems inevitable that after the success of Umlilo, Rethabile will be the go-to female vocalist for many house tracks, she insisted that her sound is far more soulful than that.

After all, as she points out, she studied jazz and classic music at the National School of the Arts (NSA) in Johannesburg.

"Though our (mom and her) sound is different since I'm more into jazz and classic music I studied at NSA, people still want to see me do house music and perform like her. I've gotten used to it though."

Renowned for hits such as as Live My Life, Winnie says she knew as early as nine months old that Rethabile will follow in her footsteps.

Winnie recalls her daughter dancing to Doc Shebeleza's song Gets Getsa as a toddler.

"She couldn't walk, but she would hold onto things around the house and dance like there was no tomorrow. For me that was a sign that I had given birth to a star," Winnie recounts.

Rethabile said she knew that music was the path for her at age six.

"I enjoyed singing along to Puff Johnson's music," Rethabile shared.