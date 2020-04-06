News

Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego has died

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 06 April 2020 - 16:49
Former TV presenter Vinolia Mashego
Image: Mbuzeni Zulu

Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as V-Mash, has died, her younger sister confirmed on Monday afternoon.

According to her sister, Prelley Seale who was still shaken, they received the news of  Mashego’s death this morning.

It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” said Seale.

This is a developing story.

