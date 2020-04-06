Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego has died

Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as V-Mash, has died, her younger sister confirmed on Monday afternoon.

According to her sister, Prelley Seale who was still shaken, they received the news of Mashego’s death this morning.

It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” said Seale.

This is a developing story.