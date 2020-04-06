Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego has died
Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as V-Mash, has died, her younger sister confirmed on Monday afternoon.
According to her sister, Prelley Seale who was still shaken, they received the news of Mashego’s death this morning.
It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” said Seale.
This is a developing story.
We grew up watching her on Jam alley and she never disappointed us. I remember seeing her back on TV after a long break, I said to myself, if you are born to be a star, no one can take that away from you. Vinolia Mashego played her part in the entertainment industry. 😢 pic.twitter.com/s0AQhMJpGF— Naledi Brown 🇿🇦 (@NalediBrownSA) April 6, 2020
When i was beginning to grow up and started being cosy with TV i used to watch Vinolia Mashego and Jub jub as a co-host of Jam Alley back in the 90s if not 80s before the rest of the Nestum and Sphiwe Mtshali, Twasa and the rest. During those days TV was black and white.— Dr_Narri (@Narril_dihno) April 6, 2020
Ous Vinolia bathong! 😭😭😭💔... She was part of our lives for so many years on Jam Alley. Rest in peace Vinolia Mashego. pic.twitter.com/2ndWuiLE62— GameChanger (@ThuliMagubane) April 6, 2020
90’s SABC 1 youth show, Jam Alley host Vinolia “V Mash” Mashego has passed on #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/CndahpoHEJ— Horisani Sithole (@horisaniMgV) April 6, 2020
