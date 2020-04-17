Mbuli's mission to conquer Europe on the right course

Bonnie Mbuli makes a rousing comeback to acting in six-part TV show Noughts + Crosses.

With her unflinching portrayal of Jasmine Hadley, she sinks her teeth into the nitty gritty of motherhood as lead character Sephy Hadley's (Masali Baduza) mother.

Mbuli easily returns to the top for the first time since she captured the international community in roles that made her a sought-after leading lady - Dara Macala in Drum, Precious Chamusso in Catch a Fire and Zindzi Mandela in Invictus. But the 41-year-old actor strongly disagrees that this should be dubbed as her "acting comeback".

"I wouldn't call this a comeback as I've never stopped acting or have ever thought about stopping," she corrects me. "A large part of my success as an actress is the fact that I choose very carefully the roles I play.

"Sadly, in South Africa, when people don't see you on local television show, they assume you've stopped acting. there are multiple formats, platforms and stages."

Filmed in Cape Town, the sci-fi series that concludes on Showmax this week has been the show on everyone's lips as the world battles the great lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.