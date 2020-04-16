Lockdown boosts TV viewership

Connie and Shona Ferguson's TV show The Queen has delivered record ratings, thanks to the national lockdown period.

According to the latest TV figures, the Mzansi Magic daily drama produced by Ferguson's Film was watched by 2.28-million viewers on Tuesday March 31.

That's a jump of a million more people from its most-watched episode the month before - 1.21-million viewers watched the show on Thursday February 27. This makes the show the most watched on DStv, followed by Our Perfect Wedding (OPW).

OPW also registered a lockdown an audience of 1.83-million viewers on Sunday March 29. The month before, 904,223 people tuned into OPW on February 23.

Another show that saw a huge lockdown lift was Mzansi Magic's new telenovela Gomora, with actress Katlego Danke in the lead.