Vinolia Mashego died in her sleep at her Mamelodi home - dad

Former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as V-Mash, has died, her family confirmed yesterday.

Mashego's father Collins and younger sister Prelley Seale told Sowetan they found Vinolia's lifeless body in her bed at her home in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, yesterday morning. Collins said it was believed that she died of natural causes in her sleep. She was 57 years old.

"We got a call from the neighbours this morning [yesterday] that they had not seen her at all today. They were worried as she is someone that always wakes them up in the morning. Initially, I thought she was filming a TV show as she was someone that will do those things," Collins said.

"I informed my wife and we called the police. The police broke into the house and there she was in her bed sleeping forever. The paramedics were called and said she died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected."

Seale, who stays in Meadowlands, Soweto, was still shaken when she confirmed the news to Sowetan late yesterday.

"It's true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don't know what happened to her. Please call my father, he has more details," Seale said.