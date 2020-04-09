Dr Tumi on frontline of Covid-19 fight

"For the most part it's a costly exercise in the sense that it reshapes your life and you must balance that with your family. I have been self- isolating a bit from my family when I come back from the hospital.

"One of the things I want now is to get involved in the mass screening for Covid-19 that's happening. I'm just trying to figure out where I can fit all of that in my schedule and just tag along with people going into communities to do screenings."

Dr Tumi is a qualified medical doctor with 12 years' experience. He has had a private practice in Polokwane, Limpopo, for almost 10 years after leaving the public health sector in 2011.

The 38-year-old singer has for years being outspoken about his struggles with being a high-functioning insomniac. He wakes up at around 6am every day and he's out of the house by 8am to head to Tembisa Hospital.

Dr Tumi says in the last two weeks that he has been there he has tested many patients and the results are yet to come back positive.

"I think it has been going well. I think the mass screening for Covid-19 that government is doing is going to help even more. I don't think it has hit the townships hard so far," Dr Tumi opines.

"If we can keep to where we are and keep as many people protected in the next couple of days we are going in the right direction. People have listened to the call to not just come to the hospital for everything.