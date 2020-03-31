Metro FM axes Relebogile Mabotja as radio station tweaks line-up

Relebogile Mabotja has been given the chop at Metro FM.

That’s the biggest change to come from the radio station’s new line-up.

Mabotja first joined the station in April 2019 on The Fresh Breakfast Show, before DJ Fresh was fired in July.

She then was moved to afternoon drive show The Kings Suite with Siphesihle "Sphectacula" Ngwenya and Lebogang "DJ Naves" Naves.

With Mabotja out, Lindi Sirame will replace her on the show.

This comes as a huge surprise as earlier this month she received a nomination at the SA Radio Awards in the category commercial news bulletin reader.

“Relebogile isn’t commenting further on this. She has some exciting news about her next journey that she will share in due time. You can listen to her farewell show today for more,” Mabotja’s publicist Sheila Afari said.

Most of the Metro FM line-up will otherwise remain the same with Mo Flava, Dineo Ranaka, Lerato Kganyago, Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana staying on in their respective shows.