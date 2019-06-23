News

Metro FM presenter 'fears for her life'

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 23 June 2019 - 09:42

Metro FM presenter Relebogile Mabotja is embroiled in a dramatic dispute with celebrity stylist and designer Rea Kalape over a botched deal. So intense was the drama between the two that Mabotja sought the intervention of police, claiming she feared for her life.

Mabotja, who co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Africa's biggest commercial radio station with suspended DJ Fresh, opened a case of intimidation at Linden, Johannesburg, police station in April claiming that her designer and his Nigerian friends threatened her life after she terminated his services for late delivery. 

