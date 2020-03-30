Motsoaledi Setumo scores plum radio gig as Motsweding FM makes changes to shows

The Queen actress Motsoaledi Setumo is ready for her radio takeover come Wednesday.

Viewers of the Mzansi Magic show will bid farewell to her much-loved character Mmabatho soon and Setumo has already scored her next gig.

Setumo has scored a big promotion at Motsweding FM. She will join popular afternoon drive show Gotetsa Mosha with Lucas “LTK” Komanisi that broadcasts weekdays between 3pm and 6pm.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me, I look forward to engaging with the millions of Motsweding FM listeners in this new time slot,” Setumo told Sowetan.

“Listeners can expect more fun and informative conversations coupled with my bold and energetic personality as we drive you home with my co-host LTK.”

The 28-year-old joined the station in late 2018. She co-hosts the Motswako show with DJ Big Boy on Fridays between 8pm and 10pm as well as Saturdays between 6pm and 9pm.

Setumo studied media studies at Boston Media House, specialising in radio broadcasting. Before hitting it big as an actress she worked as an intern at Metro FM and a content producer at Radio 2000.

Amon Mokoena and Tumi Morake will remain as the host of breakfast show DiRage. However, the show will be extended by an hour and will now air from 7am to 10am.

Molebogeng Mokgatlha will continue as host of mid-morning show, with Felix “Da Cat” Nhlapo as presenter of the midday show.

Tlotlo “Vrrphaaa” Mooeketsi is a new addition to the station joining the weekend party line-up.

“It’s our responsibility as team Motsweding FM to reinvent the way people listen to the radio, to disrupt traditional thinking and to look for the new ways in which to grow audiences while instilling appreciation of the beauty of Setswana culture and language,” acting station manager Sibusiso Gumbi said.

“The station will build on the latest listenership increase that was influenced by changes made by the station at the beginning of April 2019. Breakfast show also reached a record of 956,000 listeners in its first 10 months. The changes also reflect our commitment to grow the station to its full potential.”