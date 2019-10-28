IN PICTURES | Our fave celeb looks from SA Fashion Week
Africa’s richest square mile was filled with the rich, famous and the downright stylish this past week for the annual SA Fashion Week.
The annual fashion showcase took place at the Sandton City Rooftop from the 23rd to the 26th of October.
Now in its 22nd year, SA Fashion Week is where some of Mzansi’s A-listers bring their A-game to the fashion fore. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite celeb looks from the fashion shows.
Sarah Langa & Kla the Real
There’s no denying that the athleisure trend is here to stay and we love how revered fashion designer Gert Johan Coetzee has dabbled into it. While he’s known for his stunning evening and wedding garments, this baseball jersey illustrates the designer’s versatility.
And who best to rock it either than one of South Africa’s most loved fashion influencers, Sarah Langa? We love how she paired the baseball jersey with the classic pleated skirt to create this chic look. We also love how this outfit transitions from day to night.
DJ Zinhle & Moozlie
Another twinning moment we enjoyed was that of DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena. While theirs is more subtle than Sarah and Kla’s, we loved how their outfits had similar elements and complimented each other. Zinhle was serving rich aunty looks in a sequin embellished dress by Guess. While Moozlie proved that black is timeless in a playful black dress that showed off her ‘twins’.
Thando Thabethe
Bright colours and animal prints might be what’s hot this season but all white everything remains timeless. We love how Thando Thabethe made all white everything look so effortless yet elegant! Simply draped in a pair of Guess jeans and a white blouse with puffy sleeves, Thabethe’s look is “easy does it” in an outfit. We love how the messy bun, dramatic fake lashes and pink eye shadow add pizzazz to her look.
Candice Modiselle
Did someone say hot girl summer? Because in this number, Candice Modiselle is giving us those vibes! Her look from the opening party is one of our faves because of how it accentuates her figure; you’d swear it was made on her! Also we love how she served leg, thigh and brought her ‘twins’ out to play in the Aztec printed gown.
Amanda Black
Another celeb who stepped out in playful prints at Fashion Week is Amanda Black. The songstress was draped in an Imprint ZA off-shoulder gown and we love how colourful and mature it is, showing off Amanda's personality.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi really came to fashion week to slay and we love to see it. The thespian stepped out in a gown by Zazi Luxury. We love how this dress embodies some of the season's hottest trends, ruffles at the bottom and the classic asymmetrical look at the top.
Relebogile Mabotja
Another fave asymmetrical moment was on radio host Relebogile Mabotja. The star slayed in a beautiful asymmetrical sleeve ball gown designed by Tomi R. We love the floral details on the garment and how the pleated skirt fits her frame.