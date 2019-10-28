IN PICTURES | Our fave celeb looks from SA Fashion Week

Africa’s richest square mile was filled with the rich, famous and the downright stylish this past week for the annual SA Fashion Week.

The annual fashion showcase took place at the Sandton City Rooftop from the 23rd to the 26th of October.

Now in its 22nd year, SA Fashion Week is where some of Mzansi’s A-listers bring their A-game to the fashion fore. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite celeb looks from the fashion shows.