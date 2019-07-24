Zikhona Sodlaka: Rural girls come to Jo'burg and improve Jo'burg!

L-Tido got tongues wagging after he tweeted that Jozi has "ruined" a lot of rural aka "out of town" women and feisty actress Zikhona Sodlaka has added her view to the ongoing conversation.

Joining Relebogile Mabotja as a guest co-host on the Metro FM breakfast show, the conversation of the apparent effect the city has on rural girls came up and Zikhona straight up shut down insinuations that 'big city life' ruins girls.

"Rural girls make the best city girls," Zikhona said.

L-Tido raised eyebrows when he tweeted, "Joburg has ruined so many good girls from out of town".

Zikhona refuted L-Tido's insinuation.