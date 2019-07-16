Mo Flava tipped to take DJ Fresh's slot
Metro FM afternoon drive show host Mo Flava, pictured, has been tipped to replace fired DJ Fresh as the breakfast show host on a full-time basis.
The brand new show is expected to start on August 1.
The radio presenter, real name Moeti Tsiki, was the current stand-in presenter on the show following DJ Fresh's departure.
Sunday World can reveal that a decision was taken by the SABC, in consultation with Metro FM management, to consider the former Y-FM presenter as the permanent replacement for DJ Fresh.
One of the reasons the scales tipped in favour of Mo Flava was that the corporation's bosses agreed that the breakfast show host must come from within the station instead of outside.
It is understood that the decision was also informed by Mo Flava's performance as the station management indicated that he had managed to contain the loss of listeners on the show since DJ Fresh was fired for allegedly refusing to apologise for his use of foul language on air.
A member of the management team at the station confirmed that Mo Flava was set to take over the coveted slot at Africa's biggest commercial radio station.
"The instructions from management was that we should look inside ... and we could not think of a better person than Mo Flava. He has done well so far and the listeners love him. He is going to present a brand new show." said the official.
The official added that the SABC's decision should not be seen as a vote of no confidence in DJ Fresh's co-host Relebogile Mabotja, saying that it was meant to bolster the show's numbers.
The official said they also received calls from some quarters, including listeners, who suggested that they should consider trying to iron out their differences with DJ Fresh.
These details were corroborated by a senior executive close to the radio division, who said the decision to appoint Mo Flava was informed by the need to save money and to show confidence in internal staff members.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said they will make the announcement in due course.
"We are grateful to the team that has held the fort during this period," she said.