Mo Flava tipped to take DJ Fresh's slot

Metro FM afternoon drive show host Mo Flava, pictured, has been tipped to replace fired DJ Fresh as the breakfast show host on a full-time basis.

The brand new show is expected to start on August 1.

The radio presenter, real name Moeti Tsiki, was the current stand-in presenter on the show following DJ Fresh's departure.

Sunday World can reveal that a decision was taken by the SABC, in consultation with Metro FM management, to consider the former Y-FM presenter as the permanent replacement for DJ Fresh.

One of the reasons the scales tipped in favour of Mo Flava was that the corporation's bosses agreed that the breakfast show host must come from within the station instead of outside.

It is understood that the decision was also informed by Mo Flava's performance as the station management indicated that he had managed to contain the loss of listeners on the show since DJ Fresh was fired for allegedly refusing to apologise for his use of foul language on air.