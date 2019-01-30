Entertainment

Relebogile Mabotja appointed Samro vice-chairperson

By Patience Bambalele - 30 January 2019 - 11:30
Relebogile Mabotja.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Radio personality, actress and musician Relebogile Mabotja has been appointed the vice-chairperson of Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).

The appointment means that Mabotja will chair the organisation in an acting capacity until a permanent, independent chairperson is appointed.

Currently hosting Early Breakfast Show on 702 Radio , she has been serving in the Samro board for over three years and has shown her commitment and dedication to the music rights organisation.

“I'm honoured that the board has taken me into their confidence to fill the vice-chair position. I understand the gravity of my role and don’t take the responsibility lightly,” she explains.

“This appointment and what it means for women, black women, and the youth is not lost on me. I look forward to working with Samro members to take this organisation to the next level.”

Mabotja has 15 years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry as a musician, composer and musical director. She has also been running her own company, Lebotja Media.

