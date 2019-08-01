Entertainment

Mo Flava taking over breakfast show on Metro FM

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 01 August 2019 - 12:44
DJ Mo Flava.
Mo Flava is officially taking over the breakfast show at Metro FM from Monday.

He and his entire team that includes newsreader Pearl Shongwe, sportscaster Owen Hannie as well as producers Phila Tyekana and Brandon van Schalkwyk will move to the 5am–9am timeslot.

This comes after popular radio personality DJ Fresh was fired last month.

Fresh will later on Thursday kick off his afternoon drive show on regional radio station 947.

“If you look at the history of breakfast on Metro it has always been held by colossal figures and people that I held in high regard. It puts me in a position where I need to leave a mark and legacy. I need to honour what that spot is about,” Mo told SowetanLIVE.

6 days ago

Taking over the afternoon drive will see the return of “Kings of the Weekend” Sphectacula and DJ Naves to the station from Monday.

The new show will be called The Kings Suite, with Relebogile Mabotja and Angie Khumalo joining it.

“We are convinced that we’ve found the perfect balance of on-air talent to carry on with the strategy of the station and ensure that we deliver to our commitment of keeping our listeners informed and entertained, plus servicing the needs of our commercial spenders,” station manager Sibongile Mtyali said.

“Our intention is to carry on delivering top-quality content the coolest way we know how and these newly introduced shows are a part of the station’s strategy to refresh its lineup through repositioning and strengthening its talent pool to ensure it still remains number one in the game.”

5 hours ago

