Mo Flava taking over breakfast show on Metro FM

Mo Flava is officially taking over the breakfast show at Metro FM from Monday.

He and his entire team that includes newsreader Pearl Shongwe, sportscaster Owen Hannie as well as producers Phila Tyekana and Brandon van Schalkwyk will move to the 5am–9am timeslot.

This comes after popular radio personality DJ Fresh was fired last month.

Fresh will later on Thursday kick off his afternoon drive show on regional radio station 947.

“If you look at the history of breakfast on Metro it has always been held by colossal figures and people that I held in high regard. It puts me in a position where I need to leave a mark and legacy. I need to honour what that spot is about,” Mo told SowetanLIVE.