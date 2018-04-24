Scam rakes in thousands using Nhlanhla Nciza's reputation
Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza has been left shaken after a close friend was robbed by people who had apparently hacked her phone.
Nciza said since her phone was hacked last year, thugs have been asking her close friends and members of her family to send them money to help her.
"A lot of people were scammed last year," said Nciza.
"People paid as much as R12000 to these accounts.
"The amounts varied - from R3500 - a lot of people paid R7000. It [scamming] died down a little bit and started again last week."
While she was performing in Zimbabwe last week, a friend who was under the impression that she was communicating with Nciza through text messages was lured to municipal offices in Ekurhuleni on Friday by the hackers.
"A close friend was robbed of her belongings after agreeing to meet up with the hackers, who led her to believe that she was assisting in an event to honour me in Ekurhuleni.
"They set up a time and spot at the municipality offices then cleaned her out.
"This has left me hurt and worried because it could have been worse, all in my name."
Nciza said the friend was robbed of R7500 and her belongings in the car.
"It could have been worse. I just came back and I want to go and open a case again. I really don't know what else to do," said the Afro-pop star.
The singer said she opened a case at the Honeydew police station in north-western Johannesburg last year, but crimes are still continuing in her name.
She said a number of people, including legendary singer Judith Sephuma and TV producer and actress Relebogile Mabotja, were also scammed by the criminals using the musician's phone.
"They tell them that there is a performance and everything is booked, including transport and accommodation, and just ask money for something else. Obviously given my reputation, people would think this is legit and put in [their] money. A lot of people were scammed last year," she said.
Mabotja, who produces music show Afro Cafe on SABC2, confirmed she was scammed out of R7000 but could not talk further as she was locked in a meeting.