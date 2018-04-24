Scam rakes in thousands using Nhlanhla Nciza's reputation

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza has been left shaken after a close friend was robbed by people who had apparently hacked her phone.

Nciza said since her phone was hacked last year, thugs have been asking her close friends and members of her family to send them money to help her.

"A lot of people were scammed last year," said Nciza.

"People paid as much as R12000 to these accounts.

"The amounts varied - from R3500 - a lot of people paid R7000. It [scamming] died down a little bit and started again last week."

While she was performing in Zimbabwe last week, a friend who was under the impression that she was communicating with Nciza through text messages was lured to municipal offices in Ekurhuleni on Friday by the hackers.

"A close friend was robbed of her belongings after agreeing to meet up with the hackers, who led her to believe that she was assisting in an event to honour me in Ekurhuleni.

"They set up a time and spot at the municipality offices then cleaned her out.

"This has left me hurt and worried because it could have been worse, all in my name."