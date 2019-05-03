Success came at a price for Radio and TV star Relebogile Mabotja

Radio and TV star Relebogile Mabotja had to sacrifice her social and family life in order to achieve her incredible success.

The newly minted Metro FM personality pours her heart out to Time Out after making her long-awaited debut on The Fresh Breakfast Show on Monday.

"I gave up a part of myself to share it with people," she states.

Co-hosting alongside veteran radio personality DJ Fresh is a huge coup for the former child star's 16-year showbiz career that kicked off at 17.

"People see you and they don't know what you had to give up to be here. I gave up part of my childhood because I started when I was a kid," she shares.

"I gave up a part of my school experience because I had to leave in the middle of my matric year.

"I gave up a lot of family time and sacrificed a lot of personal relationships for work. It has been so difficult. In the moments when things were looking bright career- wise, I was experiencing terrible loss... You cannot just not show up at work because as a young black woman, you have to work 10 times harder."

I first call the 33-year-old a few hours after wrapping up her first show on Metro. She can hardly contain the excitement in her voice as she tells me how it went.

"To be honest, there was a period when I thought it's not real," she says.

"It went way better than I expected. Obviously, it's an adjustment going from talk radio to music. The energy was very high and I think the team is gelling well."

"[By August] I hope we will be in a rhythm, where there are certain things I can do without over-thinking them.

"I hope the listeners know who I am because with all the changes it takes a while for people to know what's going on."