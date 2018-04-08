No doubt Relebogile Mabotja is one class act
Seasoned actress Relebogile Mabotja had to overcome worries about her acting ability after a seven-year hiatus from the small screen.
Mabotja, who made her last acting appearance on Rhythm City years ago, made a dramatic comeback on Skeem Saam on Thursday, playing the role of Turfloop business executive Ms Sedibe.
The bubbly actress, who had done her fair share of acting before going on a break, says she doubted herself.
"It was not easy in the sense that I had a bit critical of myself.
"When you have not done something in a long time you have insecurities and ask yourself things like, 'do I still know how to act? Do I still know how to memorise lines?'" she says.
"On the other hand, it was easy in the sense that acting is in your bones. I have been doing this my
entire life so it's something that I just know how to do."
Before she took a break to focus on growing her production company, Lebotja Media, and creating a name for herself behind the scenes, Mabotja's star had reached its prime with extensive acting experience, having had made appearances on shows like Home Affairs, Zone 14, Generations, Rhythm City, Gospel Grooves, 12 Days of Christmas and Kompleks, as well as German film Traum Hotel.
Even though life behind the scenes has been treating her well, the curvy beauty says she had to make a return to television as a more grown and sophisticated woman.
"I wanted people to see me in a role where I am grown up and playing a different character," she says.
On her break from acting, she says: "It was not a conscious decision or like when people just announce that they are retiring. Certain projects came where I was sitting on the producer's chair and they required a lot of time."
Over the past two years her fans have seen her holding different guest presenter roles on shows like Trending SA and Gospel Avenue on SABC.
And when she is not on television, Mabotja holds the producer and executive producer roles on television shows The Man Council, Raising Babies 101 and Afro Cafe, while she is also a board member at the South African Music Rights Organisation.