No doubt Relebogile Mabotja is one class act

Seasoned actress Relebogile Mabotja had to overcome worries about her acting ability after a seven-year hiatus from the small screen.

Mabotja, who made her last acting appearance on Rhythm City years ago, made a dramatic comeback on Skeem Saam on Thursday, playing the role of Turfloop business executive Ms Sedibe.

The bubbly actress, who had done her fair share of acting before going on a break, says she doubted herself.

"It was not easy in the sense that I had a bit critical of myself.

"When you have not done something in a long time you have insecurities and ask yourself things like, 'do I still know how to act? Do I still know how to memorise lines?'" she says.

"On the other hand, it was easy in the sense that acting is in your bones. I have been doing this my

entire life so it's something that I just know how to do."