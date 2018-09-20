Florence Masebe highlights plight and suffering of SA actors

Top actress Florence Masebe put producers and broadcasters to the sword when she made a submission on the Performers Protection Amendment Bill in parliament this week.

In her submission before parliament's portfolio committee on trade and industry on Thursday, Masebe highlighted the plight and suffering actors are subjected to as a result of poor and inadequate pay.

The award-winning actress also spoke about challenges that artists face due to non-payment of royalties, dodgy contracts and one-sided agreements.

Among the people who supported Masebe in parliament were media mogul and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo, former Generations actress Nambitha Mpumlwana and former Isidingo and Skeem Saam actress Relebogile Mabotja.

Masebe told the committee that it was the absence of a solid legislative framework that had left many hard-working actors impoverished at the end of their careers, while their work continued to make profits for those who commissioned it.