Relebogile Mabotja's brush with death a lesson

Skeem Saam and Isidingo actress Relebogile Mabotja is hoping that her near-death experience at a restaurant in Johannesburg last week will serve as a lesson.

Mabotja was rushed to Arwyp Hospital in Kempton Park on Tuesday after she ate a salad at Col'Cacchio restaurant with a dressing containing nuts, which she is allergic to. She was treated at a clinic in Emperors Palace before being rushed to hospital where she spent the rest of the evening before being stabilised and discharged.

Mabotja told Sowetan that she thought she was dying when she started having a reaction after eating the salad.

"I could have died. My family is fully aware of my allergies since I was about five when I was diagnosed with asthma and I have carried my medication around since then," she said.

Mabotja was having a business meeting with three colleagues when she ordered the salad. She said she asked the waiter and the chef the ingredients in the salad dressing numerous times but they insisted the pesto dressing did not contain nuts.

"For a few moments when my lungs were closing very fast I thought this was a close call but because I have been through this before, as soon as I got to the clinic at Emperors Palace I told them exactly what to give me and they were really great."