'Coffee artist' Ennock Mlangeni has his shack studio

Self-taught "coffee artist" Ennock Mlangeni has realised his dream of opening an art studio in his community.

Known as the "coffee artist" since making a portrait of DJ Black Coffee using Ricoffy granules, Mlangeni of Zamdela in Sasolburg, Free State, said his dream was born in 2016.

"After realising the challenges of substance abuse, crime and unemployment faced by the youth, I decided to make a difference in the lives of the youth of Zamdela so that they can learn art and develop craft work," he said.

Now Mlangeni aims to offer young people free art classes at The Shack Art Studios, which he launched on Tuesday in Sasolburg.

The studio is a 12m-long metal container and has four sections that operate as a coffee shop, gallery, classrooms and his personal studio.

"I decided to go with the shack theme for the studio and using containers [because] I started drawing in a shack behind my home," he said.

"That's where all the talent was brewed."

He said his studio was sponsored by food and beverages company Nestlé, which came on board when he sold it the idea of the project.

"With The Shack Art Studios born, the initial goal is to open an art academy and make sure it spreads to other areas nationwide," he said.