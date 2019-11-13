Ennock Mlangeni helps develop new art talent in his community

The famous self-taught coffee artist Ennock Mlangeni has realised his dream of opening an art studio for his community.

Mlangeni, who grew up in Zamdela, Sasolburg, in the Free State, said the dream to have a proper studio was born in 2016.

“ After realising the challenges faced by youth in terms of substance abuse,crime and unemployment I decided to make a difference for the youth of Zamdela so they can learn art and develop craftwork,” said Mlangeni.

Mlangeni became a social media sensation with his impressive pen sketch portraits of celebrity newsmakers.

Mlangeni started making waves with his art work last year when he drew a portrait of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela after her death.

Mlangeni won R30,000 in prize money at the BIC Art Master talent search 2018, which was held in Cape Town.

Mlangeni said his art is inspired by strong women like his grandmother Esther Thokwane who raised him after his parents died when he was just seven years old.

“Although Gogo was unemployed when my parents died, I never went to bed on an empty stomach,” he said.