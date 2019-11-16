Masibuyele kuJehova records first live DVD

SA's celebrated a cappella gospel outfit Masibuyele kuJehova is this year celebrating 31 years in the music industry.

As part of the celebration, they will, for the first time, record a live DVD. The event will be held at the Mbombela Civic Theatre in Mpumalanga on Sunday. The show features Goodman Mgibe and former Joyous Celebration singer Siphumelele Mbambo.

Founder of the group Belina Nkosi, 81, says members were excited that after so many years, they were eventually recording a live DVD. "We have never done a live recording before. We are nervous but excited at the same time."

Nkosi says they had already made a selection of the songs they will be including in the recording and are busy with rehearsals. "We've taken one song from each of our albums and we hope our fans will enjoy our selection," she says.

Lead singer of the group, Fifi Mabuza, says it is by the grace of the Lord that they are still together. "We do have our differences but we do not allow them to deviate us from our vision of preaching the gospel of Christ through music. We believe in forgiveness and unity, those are some of the principles that have kept us going strong," Mabuza says.