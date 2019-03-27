SABC is an ANC mouthpiece

The SABC's newly adopted mantra is "Independent and Impartial".

However, instead of being a public watchdog, it continues to be the ruling party's lapdog.

When I suggested to the SABC that it play video and sound recordings of PAC founding president Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, it claimed it did not have his recordings. I then suggested they should read his speeches on radio and television since his speeches are available. The silence has been deafening.

As if that was not enough, I learnt that the SABC's CEO Madoda Mxakwe has canned a documentary Once Upon A Country which was supposed to have been aired on SABC2 on March 24 at 10pm.

It was canned because it portrays the ANC in a bad light. Apparently the documentary is about how the ANC tramples on the human rights of South Africans. The SABC has since sent an e-mail giving a lame excuse as to why the documentary was not aired.

Who is Mxakwe? Mxakwe is a former department of public service & administration spokesperson and a former Nestlé executive. If he previously worked for the ANC government it means he is a member or supporter of the ANC. Such positions are not easily given to nonmembers of the ANC. Therefore, the CEO is an ANC apparatchik at the SABC. That is the "independent" and "impartial" SABC for you.

Sam Ditshego, by e-mail