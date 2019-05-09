Robert Mugabe's dairy farm trucks, tractors go under hammer

Vehicles and farm equipment belonging to former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's company Gushungo Holdings are set to be auctioned on Saturday.

In a notice by Ruby Auctions, the auctioneer said they had been instructed by their "most valued client" to sell at least 40 vehicles, most of them Toyota D4D off-road trucks.

There were also about 30 tractors and accessories to be sold in-situ at the Gushungo Dairy estate in Mazowe where 80 newly resettled farmers were forcibly removed from the area to make way for a dairy project.

Since being deposed in a coup in November 2017, the Mugabe family's business fortunes at Alpha and Omega Dairy have taken a gradual dip, just like most companies operating in the failing economy.

Last year the company reduced salaries and commission fees for its workers before going into this year without paying at all.