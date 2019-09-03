The custard powder that stood the test of time

When David Watson found a tin of custard powder that "expired" more than 15 years ago at the back of his grocery cupboard, he was far from horrified; he saw the dusty tin as a wonderful opportunity to prove his point about best-before dates.

The chairman of FACS - South Africa’s Food Advisory Consumer Service - Watson has been trying for many years to get consumers to understand that shelf-stable food such as maize meal, packet and tinned soups, rice, non-dairy cooldrinks, flour, rice, biscuits and cereals - does not become "rotten", "spoilt" or "toxic" after their best-before dates.

"The best-before date speaks to quality, not food safety, yet people perceive it as a food safety issue," Watson says.

Food scientists around the world cite consumer misunderstanding of best-before dates as a major contributor to unnecessary food waste.

As chair of the SA Association for Food Science & Technology’s 2019 congress, now under way in Boksburg, Gauteng, Watson shared with delegates how he cooked custard with that Nestlé custard powder - best-before March 2004 - and then had it analysed in a laboratory.

And then he ate it.

"It tasted bland and it was a bit stodgy, but it was still edible, and more importantly, the lab analysis revealed that it was perfectly safe to eat."