Chocolate makers face ethical branding dilemma

Ivory Coast and Ghana's threat to possibly halt the cocoa industry's ethical branding schemes poses a major risk to chocolate makers operating in Western markets where consumer demand for sustainably sourced products is rising.

The West African nations, which together produce more than 60% of the world's cocoa, said last week they will re-examine the schemes because chocolate makers have been slow to pay them a "living income" premium for their beans.

In a bid to ease pervasive farmer poverty, Ivory Coast and Ghana introduced a $400 a tonne living income differential (LID) in July on cocoa sales for the 2020/21 season. The move was a major overhaul in how global cocoa is priced.

They have since sold around 150,000 tonnes of 2020/21 cocoa, trade and government sources said, versus about 450,000 tonnes this time last year.

There are still some 2.35 million tonnes left to sell, but while the current marketing campaign is still in its early stages, Ivory Coast and Ghana need faster, large-volume sales to chocolate makers for the LID to work.

"The two countries have resolved to make the (LID) work whatever it takes," said a source at Cocobod, Ghana's cocoa regulator. He said this included halting sustainability schemes, used for ethical branding, within the next few weeks if chocolate makers don't comply.

Under pressure from Western consumers for ethically sourced products, chocolate makers such as Mars Wrigley, Mondelez , Barry Callebaut, Hershey's and Nestle have spent millions on sustainability schemes.