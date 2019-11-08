Bra Hugh photography exhibition 'unartistic'

A string of low quality and some unframed photographs of the late music legend Hugh Masekela that are on display at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani have caused an uproar.

The photographs are part of Masekela's travelling exhibition titled No Borders.

Professional photographers said the exhibition was a misrepresentation of those who took the pictures and Masekela himself.

When Sowetan viewed the exhibition, we discovered that the photographs on display, which are copies of originals taken over decades of Masekela's life as an artist, lacked exhibition professionalism. Apart from the poor quality of the copies, the pictures were unframed and the display also lacked artistic credibility.

When curators organised an exhibition, they normally make sure that the space is well designed because it makes a good impression and also eye catching to viewers.

Perhaps the non-framing sought to be in sync with the No Borders theme. Maybe. And that the hapzard display reflects on the difficult travel migrants who have to cross borders without documents have to embark on as they cross borders to seek a better life and safety.