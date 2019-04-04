S Mag

Celebs, Google Doodles and New York celebrate Hugh Masekela

By Zola Zingithwa - 04 April 2019 - 13:08

Today marks the day Bra Hugh Masekela would have turned 80 years old, had he not passed away a year ago on January 23 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Many are commemorating the special day by remembering the trumpet master. Google was one of the first as they released a doodle to mark the occasion.

The doodle will be seen not just in South Africa, but also in the US, the UK and Cuba, along with other countries such as Iceland, Argentina and even Bulgaria. 

While Google used their famous doodles to celebrate the man, celebrities and a few notable personalities have also come out with commemorative messages on social media in remembrance of the legend.

Although Bra Hugh’s passing meant that the world lost an irreplaceable musical wonder, his legacy will continue and the world will get to meet new stars because of him and that, is worth celebrating.

