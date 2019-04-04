Celebs, Google Doodles and New York celebrate Hugh Masekela
Today marks the day Bra Hugh Masekela would have turned 80 years old, had he not passed away a year ago on January 23 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Many are commemorating the special day by remembering the trumpet master. Google was one of the first as they released a doodle to mark the occasion.
Today the Search Engine @Google is celebrating Hugh Masekela's 80th Birthday with Google Doodle in US, UK, South Africa and few other countries. Happy Birthday Hugh Masekela 🎺🎺🎺 😊 Visit https://t.co/eMStzSopio to share the link and celebrate with us! 🎺 #HughMasekela80th pic.twitter.com/wTkb5h8AU7— #HughMasekela80th (@hughmasekela) April 4, 2019
The doodle will be seen not just in South Africa, but also in the US, the UK and Cuba, along with other countries such as Iceland, Argentina and even Bulgaria.
While Google used their famous doodles to celebrate the man, celebrities and a few notable personalities have also come out with commemorative messages on social media in remembrance of the legend.
One of my dearest friends! Hugh!Monumental spirit that will live on&on☺️ I miss laughing&shit talking with you.But I see you’ve placed new family in my path🖤🖤Unka Wu would always take me with him, conjured my name in incredible spaces.He was fam.#HughMasekela80 pic.twitter.com/WkGZCljQBF— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) April 4, 2019
Happy 80th Birthday to what is a Legend's birthday today. We miss and celebrate you Bra Hugh Masekela. 🎺❤— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) April 4, 2019
Today marks the 80th birthday anniversary of Jazz legend & a great torch bearer of our liberation struggle, Bra Hugh Masekela. We thank Google for honouring him as today's Doodle - a testament of the rich legacy he left behind, that will live on for many generations to come. pic.twitter.com/gidxU4MkOn— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 4, 2019
Thank you @Google for honoring the legacy of my father Hugh Masekela on this April 4th, his 80th birthday, with the google doodle. Can’t believe the whole planet gets the instant opportunity to learn about his magic today. #HappyBirthdayBraHugh pic.twitter.com/EcVYoPaF81— ALEKESAM (@SalMasekela) April 4, 2019
Although Bra Hugh’s passing meant that the world lost an irreplaceable musical wonder, his legacy will continue and the world will get to meet new stars because of him and that, is worth celebrating.
