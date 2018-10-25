Musicians who lost their lives in 2018
It was a sombre mood yesterday when the news broke that Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP) had died.
Fans and celebrities were in disbelief at the sudden death of the rapper. The hip-hop artist, who was born Jabulani Tsambo stepped onto the scene in 1997 while he was in a music group with his high school friends. He parted ways shortly after and that is when Jabba (as he was affectionately known) made his name in the music industry as one of the best hip hop artists in Mzansi.
The Bosso hit maker spoke out about his struggles with depression and attempted to take his own life three years ago.
There have been a few other musical tragedies this year.
Here are five other musos we lost this year:
ProKid
Linda Mkhize who was affectionately known as ProKid suffered from epilepsy. On the 8th of August the rapper was said to have suffered a severe seizure which led to his death. ProKid was also a stalwart in the South African music industry and his death has left a hole in the hearts of many in Mzansi.
Hugh Masekela
Jazz musician, bra Hugh Masekela died in January this year after a long battle with prostate cancer. The muso had been battling with cancer for a decade.
His love for the trumpet started from the tender age of 14 and after mastering the instrument he joined the Alfred Herbet's African Jazz Revue. Bra Hugh used his music as a tool for political change during the apartheid era.
Mac Miller
American rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose in his apartment in San Francisco. He met his demise in September this year. Miller is also said to have suffered from depression. The rapper (real name Malcolm James McCormick) stepped onto the music scene eight years ago with his debut album Blue Slide Park.
Aretha Franklin
Another huge loss in music was when the Queen of soul Aretha Franklin died from pancreatic cancer in August. She died at the age of 76 after a long battle with the disease. She was known for her distinct voice and no- nonsense approach to life.
Avicii
Swedish DJ, Avicii, committed suicide earlier this year. The 26 year old is said to have died from blood loss after a self-inflicted wound. His body was found in a hotel room in Oman in April. It was alleged that the Hey Brother muso also suffered from long-term depression.