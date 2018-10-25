Musicians who lost their lives in 2018

It was a sombre mood yesterday when the news broke that Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP) had died.

Fans and celebrities were in disbelief at the sudden death of the rapper. The hip-hop artist, who was born Jabulani Tsambo stepped onto the scene in 1997 while he was in a music group with his high school friends. He parted ways shortly after and that is when Jabba (as he was affectionately known) made his name in the music industry as one of the best hip hop artists in Mzansi.