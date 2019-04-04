Bra Hugh music scholarship applications to officially open in September

Today’s Google Doogle is dedicated to the legendary Bra Hugh Masekela in honour of his 80 birthday.

The legendary Stimela hit-maker died last year January after losing his battle against prostate cancer.

Continuing to commemorate Masekela’s legacy, the Manhattan School of Music (MSM) and The ELMA Music Foundation will today in partnership with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation launch the Hugh Masekela Heritage Scholarship in New York City.

Through the scholarship six South African students will get a chance to pursue Bachelor of Music degrees at one of the world’s leading music conservatories Manhattan School of Music. Masekela studied classical trumpet at the MSM from 1960 to 1964.

Tuition and all living expenses for each of the six recipients will be covered under the scholarship for their full four years of study.

“We are enormously grateful for this scholarship grant and deeply honoured to be working with The ELMA Music Foundation and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation to provide an educational and musical home to six South African students whose presence at the school will stand testament to Hugh Masekela’s vision and talent,” said MSM President James Gandre.

“The Hugh Masekela Heritage Scholars will be warmly welcomed to a vibrant community of aspiring young musicians who come to the School from 45 countries around the world.”

Students can complete their application on apply.msmnyc.edu/apply. Applications are open from September 1 to December 1.