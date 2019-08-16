Caiphus Semenya celebrates 80 years through music

As iconic musician Caiphus Semenya celebrates his 80th birthday, at the back of his mind he is praying hard that God keeps him long enough to see the first student graduating at his music school.

Semenya is building a music and acting school in Jabulani, Soweto, with his wife Letta Mbulu. Establishing a school has been a dream that he has had since he was living in the US.

When he returned to SA in the early 1990s, Semenya continued to call for a music school that would mentor and produce fresh talent just like the old Dorkay House in Johannesburg did.

Speaking to Sowetan, Semenya says celebrating 80 years brings up mixed emotions.

"Turning 80 is a blessing not to be taken for granted. Many friends that I started with in this journey, most of them have since passed away at 60. Even Hugh Masekela missed this milestone by a year," Semenya says.

"As much as there is some fun we will have, I never want us to lose focus on this project that is close to my heart, National Academy of Africa's Performing Arts (NAAPA). I ask that we be generous in giving towards the academy to ensure that the next Caiphus Semenya is given a chance through one of the many programmes that will run at the academy."