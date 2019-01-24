'Diabetes' claims life of Zimbabwean music icon Oliver Mtukudzi

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi has died aged 66, exactly a year since the death of his close friend Hugh Masekela.

Mtukudzi's record label Gallo Record Company confirmed his death yesterday but could not confirm the cause.

However, reports in Zimbabwe said Mtukudzi died yesterday afternoon at Harare's Avenues Clinic.

Zimbabwe's state daily The Herald said the renowned musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes.

According to sources, Mtukudzi has been in and out of hospital since December.

Head of marketing at Gallo Record, Carol Morabe, said yesterday: "We are not ready to give an official statement as we would like to give the family to do so before us. We just want to respect the family and give them a chance to select a family spokesperson."

Musician and Mtukudzi's friend Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was shattered. "For him to go on the same day as Hugh Masekela... it's just so sad and unbelievable."

She recalled their last encounter at the first annual Jacaranda Music Festival in Harare last September.