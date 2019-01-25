Exactly a year ago on January 23‚ the world said goodbye to the renowned Hugh Masekela‚ which came as a difficult blow his friends‚ Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Oliver Mtukudzi.

Little did Yvonne know that just a year later she would be paying tribute to Oliver as well.

The 66-year-old jazz musician died on Wednesday after reportedly battling a long illness.

The Princess of Africa told SowetanLIVE on Thursday she was most saddened by the reminder that life is so unpredictable.

"It hit me really hard to remember how we - myself‚ Oliver‚ Hotstix - were together celebrating the life of a great man and a friend Bra Hugh last year. And this year‚ on the very same day one of us is gone again. It is sad and truly makes you appreciate life for what it is‚ something that is all in the hands of a higher power."