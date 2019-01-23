Uphill task to keep Hugh Masekela's memory alive

A year after the passing of South African legendary trumpeter Bra Hugh Masekela, his family and foundation said they were still trying to fill the void he left as they work to ensure that his legacy lives on.

Masekela died on January 23 2018 after succumbing to prostate cancer.

Bra Hugh's nephew Mabusha Masekela said although it had been a tough year without him, he is glad that the icon was released from the pain caused by the disease.

"I stayed with him most of my life because he raised me like his son, I miss his presence and humour," he said.

Although there won't be any big celebrations on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of his death, those who were close to him said they hold him in their hearts and celebrate his life by mostly playing his music.

Rosie Katz who is the administrator of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, which was started by the musician, said it had been hard without the father of South African jazz and they miss him sorely.

"It has been a hard year without him but we had to keep strong and celebrate his legacy, his dream and passion," Katz said.