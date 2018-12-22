Bra Hugh LOVED his Africa right to the very end

In August 2017, at the Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Bra Hugh Masekela was awarded with a Legend Award and given the opportunity to do a live performance on stage.

This would be the last time the majority of South Africa would see the legendary musician perform. He died the following year in January, aged 78.

While making the crowd sing along to his melodic Marketplace, Bra Hugh took a moment to leave some pearls of wisdom on stage.

"You can't rush the sun," he said.

This was random for fans watching at home, but for us in the audience, we knew that he was referring to the timer that had just gone up to indicate that he was "over" his set time.

Classic Bra Hugh, he put them back in their lane.

Then, somewhere in that inspirational brief speech, he said the F-word and won my little heart over.

It wasn't because he had said that word on live television (which was just rockstar moves), it was because he knew who he was and he wasn't apologetic about it.

Just as his awards was etched he was a legend and if he wanted to stop mid-song to tell a story that had life lesson embedded in it.

He would do it because well... you can't rush the sun.

Read all about the gifts in the form of life lessons that Bra Hugh left me with to share.

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke volumes.

So it is for this reason that I will forever consider it a blessing that I got the privilege to interview Bra Hugh for SowetanLIVE for two hours in July last year.

Walking into the Regency Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg I was a nervous wreck... I still could not believe that I managed to secure an interview with Bra Hugh Masekela... thee legendary musician!