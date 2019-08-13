Sweet revolution by chef Tichaona

"Let them eat cake!" This historical statement uttered in contempt, allegedly by the French queen Marie Antoinette to hungry masses in 1789, intensified a revolution.

Fast-forward to 230 years later, a sweeter revolution is baking in modern kitchens, thanks to people like Tichaona Phillimon Mugwambanini.

The Zimbabwean-born pastry chef, who works at the family-run Italian eatery Dolci in Joburg, has come from far with things sugary.

While still a student at Harare's Oribl Boys High, Mugwambanini fell in love with chocolate ravioli, a dessert pastry with a shape of the pasta after which it's named.

It was introduced to him by his food and nutrition teacher. Another dessert he favoured was red velvet cake.