Petite Noir: Living life artistically out of the box

I was first introduced to genre-bending visionary Petite Noir - real name Yannick Ilunga - late last year after catching a glimpse of his unorthodox red wedding to creative director sweetheart and regular collaborator Rochelle "Rharha" Nembhard.

It wasn't like the bloodbath that was TV show Game of Thrones's infamous "red wedding" episode. It was rather romantic, off-kilter and fashion-forward. The couple went on to have three equally lavish wedding ceremonies all over the globe.

"We just wanted to be unconventional and do things the way we do them. No boxes. We just put our influences into it," Nembhard explains.

A mistaken Facebook friend request in 2010 started the couple's fairytale love story.

"We had mutual friends, but we had our first conversation on Facebook," Ilunga recalls.

"I added the wrong Yannick Ilunga on Facebook," explains Nembhard.

"It clearly wasn't the wrong Yannick Ilunga," he jokingly interrupts before Nembhard continues: "I was living in Thailand at the time, he was living here and we just chatted online for like a year until we met up in person."

The couple have been collaborating in music and art throughout their eight-year relationship. Their latest collaboration is a four-part visual album La Maison Noir/The Black House.

It premiered on Friday on MTV Base and will be online on October 5.