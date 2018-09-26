Somizi to host Feather Awards, nominees announced
Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo will host the 10th annual Feather Awards on November 15 at the Johannesburg City Hall.
The announcement was made this afternoon at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, where the nominations for the awards celebrating the LGBTI+ community were also revealed.
Dressed in all-white and toting a Louis Vuitton bag, the Idols SA judge attended the announcement luncheon, joined by Rami Chuene, Ayanda Thabethe, Renate Stuurman, Lucia Mthiyane and Smash Afrika.
“It’s going to be lit. If you are sensitive go off-line on the day. If you are fragile don’t come. But if you are willing to take it as much as I have taken it over the years [then] come. It’s going to be fabulous. I’m really honoured, excited and I deserve it,” Mhlongo gushed.
Bonang Matheba, Riky Rick, Thembsie Matu, AKA, Sjava, Connie Ferguson and Zulu Mkhathini all received nods this year.
Below is a full list of nominees:
Drama Queen of the Year
- Robbie Malinga Jnr
- AKA and Matlapa
- Jackie Phamotse
Sports Personality of the Year
- Sunette Viljoen
- Hlengiwe Buthelezi
- Phuti Lekoloane
Musician of the Year
- FAKA
- Nakhane
- Sjave
Fag Hag of the Year
- Phila Mazibuko
- Rami Chuene
- Busiswa
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
- Thembsie Matu
- Khuselo Diko
- Connie Ferguson
Cutest Couple of the Year
- Mmabatho Montsho and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
- Shane Eagle and Nicole 'Nikki' Swartz
- Steve Letsike and Lucy Thukwane
Hunk of the Year
- Thabang Molaba
- Bohang Moeko
- Dominic Khumalo
Hot Chick of the Year
- Bontle Modiselle
- Mihlali Ndamase
- Michelle Mosalakae
Best Styled Male
- Kat Sinivasan
- Riky Rick
- Zulu Mkhathini
Best Styled Female
- Bonang Matheba
- Ayanda Thabethe
- Manthe Ribane