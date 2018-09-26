Somizi to host Feather Awards, nominees announced

Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo will host the 10th annual Feather Awards on November 15 at the Johannesburg City Hall.

The announcement was made this afternoon at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, where the nominations for the awards celebrating the LGBTI+ community were also revealed.

Dressed in all-white and toting a Louis Vuitton bag, the Idols SA judge attended the announcement luncheon, joined by Rami Chuene, Ayanda Thabethe, Renate Stuurman, Lucia Mthiyane and Smash Afrika.

“It’s going to be lit. If you are sensitive go off-line on the day. If you are fragile don’t come. But if you are willing to take it as much as I have taken it over the years [then] come. It’s going to be fabulous. I’m really honoured, excited and I deserve it,” Mhlongo gushed.

Bonang Matheba, Riky Rick, Thembsie Matu, AKA, Sjava, Connie Ferguson and Zulu Mkhathini all received nods this year.

Below is a full list of nominees:

Drama Queen of the Year

Robbie Malinga Jnr

AKA and Matlapa

Jackie Phamotse

Sports Personality of the Year

Sunette Viljoen

Hlengiwe Buthelezi

Phuti Lekoloane

Musician of the Year

FAKA

Nakhane

Sjave

Fag Hag of the Year

Phila Mazibuko

Rami Chuene

Busiswa

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Thembsie Matu

Khuselo Diko

Connie Ferguson

Cutest Couple of the Year

Mmabatho Montsho and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Shane Eagle and Nicole 'Nikki' Swartz

Steve Letsike and Lucy Thukwane

Hunk of the Year

Thabang Molaba

Bohang Moeko

Dominic Khumalo

Hot Chick of the Year

Bontle Modiselle

Mihlali Ndamase

Michelle Mosalakae

Best Styled Male

Kat Sinivasan

Riky Rick

Zulu Mkhathini

Best Styled Female