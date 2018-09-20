Who has the most devoted fan base in Mzansi?
Mzansi stars are getting a chance to win the bragging rights on who has a good fan base in new TV show.
The SABC1 celebrity fan quiz show Tropika Smoooth Fan hit the small screen next week.
Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Khanyi Mbau, Letoya Makhene, Babes Wodumo, Clement Maosa, Jeannie D and Khaya Dladla have been announced as the eight A-listers that will take part in the inaugural season of the show.
The show will be hosted by former child-star Rorisang Thandekiso when it premieres on Friday, September 28 at 6pm.
"I am looking forward to really engaging with people that have supported me over the years, with the people that are my cheerleaders,” Mhlongo said on Thursday.
Matheba said: “I believe I have the best fan base in the country - people who have supported me throughout the 15 years of my career. I’m looking forward to seeing the power of the BForce.”
Here is how the show works; each episode will be dedicated to one of the aforementioned stars with four of their die-hard fans competing in a number of interactive games.
After being crowned the winner of an episode, each of the episodes’ winner will make it to the finale on December 7; where after a knockout round, two contestants will go head to head to compete for R250 000 and a Honda Amaze.
“For a person like me who comes from the rural region of Limpopo, to have made a career for himself in television wouldn't have been possible without the support of my fans,” Maosa said.