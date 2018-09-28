Michelle Mosalake's acting dream come true in new TV role

Pouting her bee-stung lips and sporting a come-hither stare, ingénue Michelle Mosalakae made her debut on The Queen this week.

"Bonjour" she greeted the Khoza family as we have come to love-to-hate them on the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

It was that love-struck gaze - deserving of a heart eyes emoji - on the character Kagiso's [Loyiso MacDonald] face that gave it away. Viewers are in for another whirlwind romance with the show's resident starboy central to it.

The 24-year-old actress portrays mysterious DRC mother Kamina, with a toddler son in tow, from Kagiso's military past. "Expect some romance with Kagiso. They have been through a lot together in the past and a lot of it has not been seen on screen," she teases.

Renowned for her breakout role as clairvoyant Zakithi on Isibaya, Mosalakae says this is the role she has been waiting to sink her teeth into.

"A lot of people have resonated with the stories on The Queen and as an actor it's a dream come true. I've prayed for this role. It was literally that I asked for something and I got it," she says.

"Every day I feel like I'm at home. The environment is extremely conducive for an actress to be expressive, take risks and you feel like your choices can be bold. You can create and breathe life into a character that is believable."

Mosalakae has taken the local showbiz scene by storm in the two years she has been active - from being nodded at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last year to landing on SowetanLIVE's Mzansi's Sexiest calendar.