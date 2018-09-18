Crooner Joe Thomas latest addition at Macufe

The Tshepe Hip Hop concert on October 5 will see Emtee, Sjava, Nadia Nakia, Nasty C and A Reece take to the stage while the gospel event on October 7 boasts big names such as Lebo Sekgobela and Benjamin Dube. The comedy night on October 10 will feature Joey Rasdien and Mashabela Galane, and the all-female concert on October 12 will see performances by Brandy, Kelly Khumalo, Zonke and Tiwa Savage.

Festival director Mario Sefo has cautioned festival-goers to be vigilant of false adverting while booking for accommodation, stressing that the festival does not deal with accommodation arrangements. “We have spent months curating what’s on offer at Macufe,” Sefo said on Tuesday.

“We obsess with quality and seek out just what South Africans love and enjoy. You would agree that this line-up over the five days is premium entertainment, not only from the Free State and the country, but the continent and the world. We look forward to seeing revellers from all over the world descend on Mangaung for yet another memorable Macufe.”