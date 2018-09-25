PHOTOS | Thembisa Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka and Salamina Mosese stun at Baby Mamas premiere

Former child stars and Craze presenters Salamina Mosese and Stephina Zwane are waiting in anticipation for the reception on their debut film as producers of Baby Mamas.

Set to hit local cinemas on October 12, the glossy chick flick was directed by Zwane and stars in the lead roles an ensemble cast of Mosese, Thembisa Mdoda, Kay Smith and Dineo Ranaka.

The red carpet was rolled out late last week in Johannesburg at the movie's glamorous premiere attended by the star-studded cast and A-listers such as Khanyi Mbau, Rami Chuene, Tshepo "Howza" Mosese and Renate Stuurman.

"From child star, to the big screen," Mosese said. "I have done three soapies, seven dramas and I have presented like 10 shows. I have been in the industry for like 20 years now, for me it feels like it's the right time to take a risk like this.