Mampho Brescia's pals bid her farewell as she sets out to Japan
Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia's famous pals gathered for an intimate dinner party at Ferguson's 5th Floor, a stylish rooftop eatery in Sandton, to bid her bon voyage.
As the first ever Brand Japan ambassador for South Africa, Brescia will embark on a week-long expedition to the Land of Rising Sun. Departing this Friday, she will meet role players in entertainment, tourism and public service.
Her friends - including Pallance Dladla, Sdumo Mtshali, Rami Chuene, Abdul Khoza, Kgomotso Christipher, Johanna Mukoki, Rosette Ncwana and Aaron Moloisi - raised glasses to toast her farewell.
Shimmering in metallic gold, her BFF Terry Pheto gave a tear-jerking opening speech about their strong bond and long-term friendship.
“We all know her as an amazing talented actress, a fantastic TV host and an incredible singer. But she’s also an amazing mother, incredible wife and a supportive friend,” Pheto said, holding back the tears.
“We always talk about friendships but it’s hard, especially in this industry, to find someone that roots for you and knows when it’s your turn to dance – and just stand on the side and cheer you on.
“I’ve waited for this time. I’m honoured to be in your life and be your friend. It’s time the world knows what kind of person you are and I’m happy to share you.”
Sporting a half-shaved bleached up-do and fiery kimono dress, Brescia was joined at the hip with her husband Nicola.
“We will be with her here in spirit. We support, encourage and feel for her. We cannot wait for her to be back with amazing stories,” said Nicola.
The dinner was hosted and filmed for SABC3 lifestyle show Top Billing. In 2000 at the age of 23, Bescia began a two-year stint as a student in Japan. She also learnt Japanese during that time.
“When I first went to Japan as a budding student, the motivation behind it was very different. I was very self-centred, because I had to prove to myself what my abilities were,” she recounted.
“Then with growth I came to a point where I’m now in a space that I’m involved in the greater picture. I’m aware of my responsibilities in terms of my surroundings and what it really means to be a global citizen. I have to thank my friends and family for the unrelenting love and support. A life worth lived is a life of love and being loved in return.”