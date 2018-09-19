Mampho Brescia's pals bid her farewell as she sets out to Japan

Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia's famous pals gathered for an intimate dinner party at Ferguson's 5th Floor, a stylish rooftop eatery in Sandton, to bid her bon voyage.

As the first ever Brand Japan ambassador for South Africa, Brescia will embark on a week-long expedition to the Land of Rising Sun. Departing this Friday, she will meet role players in entertainment, tourism and public service.

Her friends - including Pallance Dladla, Sdumo Mtshali, Rami Chuene, Abdul Khoza, Kgomotso Christipher, Johanna Mukoki, Rosette Ncwana and Aaron Moloisi - raised glasses to toast her farewell.

Shimmering in metallic gold, her BFF Terry Pheto gave a tear-jerking opening speech about their strong bond and long-term friendship.

“We all know her as an amazing talented actress, a fantastic TV host and an incredible singer. But she’s also an amazing mother, incredible wife and a supportive friend,” Pheto said, holding back the tears.

“We always talk about friendships but it’s hard, especially in this industry, to find someone that roots for you and knows when it’s your turn to dance – and just stand on the side and cheer you on.